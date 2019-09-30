Dream11 Predictions

Trinbago Knight Riders will host table-toppers Guyana Amazon Warriors in match no. 27 of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2019 at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. With five victories in as many games, Shoaib Malik's men have been a ruthless force in this tournament in the ongoing CPL.

TOSS – The toss between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors will take place at 4 AM (IST).

Time: 4.30 AM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen – Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo

All-Rounders –Sunil Narine, Shoaib Malik

Bowlers – Imran Tahir, Chris Green, Khary Pierre, Chris Jordan

My Dream11 Team

Nicolas Pooran (C), Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine (vc), Shoaib Malik, Imran Tahir, Chris Green, Khary Pierre and Chris Jordan.

TKR vs GUY Probable Playing XIs —

Trinbago Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Darren Bravo, Jimmy Neesham, Seekuge Prasanna, Chris Jordan, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik (C), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir, Ben Laughlin, Romario Shepherd.

SQUADS —

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik (C), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Ben Laughlin, Imran Tahir, Veerasammy Permaul, Qais Ahmad, Keemo Paul, Anthony Bramble, Keagan Simmons, Clinton Pestano.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), James Neesham, Seekkuge Prasanna, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Ali Khan, Chris Jordan, Akeal Hosein, Javon Searles, Mark Deyal, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster.

