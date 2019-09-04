Dream11 Predictions

Team Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Caribbean Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s CPL Match 1 TKR vs SKNP at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad: It is the opening night of CPL and the defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders will lock horns against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The defending champs will miss the services of their regular skipper, Dwayne Bravo. Bravo has undergone his 4th surgery in 16 years and that is the reason why Keiron Pollard has been named as his replacement. Their opposition, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots under the leadership of Carlos Brathwaite would look to give TKR a run for their money.

TOSS – The toss between Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take place at 4 AM (IST)!

Time: 4.30 AM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Denesh Ramdin

Batters – Evin Lewis (VC), Kieron Pollard, Jason Mohammed

All-Rounders – Sunil Narine (C), James Neesham, Seekkuge Prasanna, Carlos Brathwaite

Bowlers – Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Ali Khan

My Dream11 Team

Denesh Ramdin, Evin Lewis (VC), Kieron Pollard, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine (C), James Neesham, Seekkuge Prasanna, Carlos Brathwaite, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Ali Khan

TKR vs SKNP Probable Playing XIs —

Trinbago Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Denesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard (C), James Neesham, Seekkuge Prasanna, Javon Searles, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Muhammad Hasnain, Ali Khan.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Mohammad Hafeez, Devon Thomas (WK), Aaron Jones, Jason Mohammed, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Usama Mir.

SQUADS —

Trinbago Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Denesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard (C), James Neesham, Seekkuge Prasanna, Javon Searles, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Muhammad Hasnain, Ali Khan, Dwayne Bravo, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Amir Jangoo, Mark Deyal, Akeal Hosein.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Mohammad Hafeez, Devon Thomas (WK), Aaron Jones, Jason Mohammed, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Usama Mir, Kjorn Ottley, Laurie Evans, Sharmarh Brooks, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Keron Cottoy, Akeem Jordan.

