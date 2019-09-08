DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks Caribbean Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s CPL Match 5 TKR vs SLZ at Queen’s Park Oval Port of Spain, Trinidad: The defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders had best of starts in their bid to retain the Carribean Premier League title. Having played both their first two games at their home ground in Port of Spain, the Knight Riders made full use of the home conditions. They won the tournament-opener against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 11 runs and followed it with a 23-run victory over the Jamaica Tallawahs.

The Knight Riders will play their third home match in three days when they take on the St Lucia Zouks. The Zouks did not have a great start as they lost their opening match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Chasing, the Darren Sammy-led side got off to a great start by scoring more than 50 in the first powerplay. But they lost their way in the middle overs and could not keep in pace with the increasing required-rate and eventually succumbed to a defeat of 12 runs.

TOSS – The toss between Trinbago Knight Riders St Lucia Zouks will take place at 9 PM (IST)!

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper: Denesh Ramdin.

Batsmen: Kieron Pollard, Darren Sammy, Lendl Simmons.

All-rounders: James Neesham, Thisara Perera, Sunil Narine, Rakheem Cornwall.

Bowlers: Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Obed McCoy.

My Dream11 Team

Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Sammy, Lendl Simmons, Denesh Ramdin (WK), James Neesham, Thisara Perera, Sunil Narine, Rakheem Cornwall, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Obed McCoy.

TKR vs SLZ Probable Playing XIs —

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Sunil Narine, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), James Neesham, Seekkuge Prasanna, Javon Searles, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Muhammad Hasnain.

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher (WK), Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre McCarthy, Najibullah Zadran, Daren Sammy, Christopher Barnwell, Thisara Perera, Obed McCoy, Fawad Ahmed, Krishmar Santokie, Kesrick Williams.

SQUADS —

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Sunil Narine, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), James Neesham, Seekkuge Prasanna, Javon Searles, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Muhammad Hasnain, Dwayne Bravo, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Amir Jangoo, Mark Deyal, Akeal Hosein, Ali Khan.

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher (WK), Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre McCarthy, Najibullah Zadran, Daren Sammy, Christopher Barnwell, Thisara Perera, Obed McCoy, Fawad Ahmed, Krishmar Santokie, Kesrick Williams, Colin de Grandhomme, Kavem Hodge, Roland Cato, John Campbell, Hardus Viljoen, Jeavor Royal, Christopher Barnwell, Keddy Lesporis.

