TUN vs RUS Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Tunisia vs Russia, TUN vs RUS – Volleyball Prediction Tips For Today’s match TUN vs RUS 2019: In the Match 63 of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Cup 2019, Tunisia will face Russia in the third match of the day. This is the 14th edition of the competition with Japan playing hosts for the 12th successive time starting from 1977. A total of 12 teams qualified for the event including hosts Japan, 2018 world champion Poland along with Brazil, Australia, Argentina, Iran, Egypt, Tunisia, Italy, Russia, United States and Canada. The teams have been divided into two pools of six teams each.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for TUN vs RUS

My Dream11 Team

Saddem Hmissi, Khaled Ben Slimene, Ivan Iakovlev, Nabil Miladi, Fedor Voronkov, Hamza Nagga

The match starts at 10:30 am IST on October 15 (Tuesday)

SQUADS:

Tunisia: Mohamed Ridene, Ahmed Kadhi, Khaled Ben Slimene, Aymen Redissi, Hosni Kara Mosly c, Mohamed Ali Ben Othmen Miladi, Elyes Karamosli, Nabil Azzouzi, Omar Agrebi, Hamza Nagga, Ismail Moalla, Aymen Karoui, Selim Mbareki, Haykel Jerbi, Fedi Ben Hmida, Mohamed Ayech, Chokri Jouini, Ali Bongui, Aymen Bouguerra, Saddem Hmissi, Khaled Bouallegue, Nabil Miladi, Wassim Ben Tara

Russia: Yaroslav Podlesnykh, Ilia Vlasov,Dmitry Kovalev, Artem Volvich, Sergey Grankin c, Anton Karpukhov, Dmitry Volkov, Anton Semyshev, Ivan Iakovlev, Fedor Voronkov, Igor Philippov, Dmitriy Muserskiy, Dmitry Shcherbinin, Evgenii Andreev, Maxim Mikhaylov, Egor Kliuka, Ilyas Kurkaev, Roman Martynyuk, Andrey Surmachevskiy, Igor Kobzar, Pavel Kruglov, Valentin Golubev, Kirill Ursov, Pavel Pankov, Denis Zemchenok

Check Dream11 Prediction / Tunisia Dream11 Team / Russia Dream11 Team / TUN vs RUS Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Volleyball Tips and more