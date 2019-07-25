DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team TUT vs LYC TNPL 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s TUTI Patriots vs Lyca Kovai Kings T20 clash at NPR College Ground, Dindigul: The match no. 8 of Tamil Nadu Premier League will witness a face-off between uti Patriots and Lyca Kovai Kings at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul. Patriots suffered a lost in their campaign opener against Madurai Panters, while the Kovai Kings started off with a win over VB Kanchi Veerans. If we go by the team strengths, Kovai Kings stand a better chance to continue their winning momentum in the ongoing TNPL.

TOSS – The toss between TUTI Patriots and Lyca Kovai Kings will take place at 6.45PM (IST)!

Time: 7.15 PM IST

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Wilkins Victor

Batters – Abhinav Mukund, Shahrukh Khan, B Anirudh Sita Ram, Akshay Srinivasan

All-Rounders – Malolan Rangarajan, Anthony Dhas

Bowlers – T Natarajan, M Ganesh Moorthi, S Boopalan

My Dream XI Team

Abhinav Mukund (C), Wilkins Victor (VC), Shahrukh Khan,V Subramania Siva , Akshay Srinivasan, Malolan Rangarajan, Anthony Dhas, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, T Natarajan, M Ganesh Moorthi, S Boopalan

Probable Playing XIs —

Patriots: Akshay Srinivasan, Wilkins Victor (WK), V Subramania Siva (C), S Abishiek, Shubham Mehta, Vasanth Saravanan, Karthikeyan R, M Ganesh Moorthi, M Sathya Raj, S Boopalan, Tamil Kumaran/V Athisayaraj Davidson.

Kovai Kings: Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Mukund (C), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (WK), B Anirudh Sita Ram, Akkil Srinaath, S Manigandan, Malolan Rangarajan, S Ajith Ram, Antony Dhas, T Natarajan, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh.

