Dream11 Team TUTI Patriots vs Chepauk Super Gillies Nadu Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s TNPL Match TUT vs CHE at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli: The 2019 edition of TNPL is already on its last day of league matches, but the semifinalists are yet to be confirmed. Chepauk Super Gillies, with a positive net run-rate of 1.367, stand a great chance to make it to the top-four on the last day against a dismal TUTI Patriots who are already out of contention for a semis berth.

However, the Patriots should not take their opponents lightly and repeat the same mistake as they did against Madurai Panthers in their last match. Super Gillies could have sealed their fate and qualified in the last match itself but failed to do so and were defeated by 33 runs. They would be determined bt careful with their approach today as another dfeat could potentially end their campaign.

TUTI Patriots vs Chepauk Super Gillies Match Details

TOSS – The toss between TUTI Patriots and Chepauk Super Gillies will take place at 2:45 PM (IST).

Time: 3:15 PM IST.

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli.

TUTI Patriots vs Chepauk Super Gillies Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: A Aarif.

Batsmen: Akshay Srinivasan, Vasanth Saravanan, Kaushik Gandhi, Gopinath, Akshay Srinivasan.

All-rounders: Murugan Ashwin, Harish Kumar.

Bowlers: R Alexander, G Periyaswamy, Sivagnanan Senthilnathan.

TUTI Patriots vs Chepauk Super Gillies My Dream11 Team

Akshay Srinivasan, Vasanth Saravanan, Kaushik Gandhi (C), Gopinath, Akshay Srinivasan, A Aarif, Murugan Ashwin, Harish Kumar, R Alexander, G Periyaswamy, Sivagnanan Senthilnathan.

TUTI Patriots vs Chepauk Super Gillies Probable Playing XIs —

TUTI Patriots: V Subramania Siva (c), Akshay Srinivasan, Nidish Rajagopal (wk), Vasanth Saravanan, S Abishiek, M Ganesh Moorthi, Sivagnanan Senthilnathan, A Venkatesh, Shubham Mehta, Tamil Kumaran, V Athisayaraj Davidson.

Chepauk Super Gillies: Ganga Sridhar Raju, Gopinath, Kaushik Gandhi (c), A Aarif (wk), Uthirasamy Sasidev, Murugan Ashwin, Harish Kumar, M Siddarth, Dev Rahul, R Alexander, G Periyaswamy.

SQUADS —

TUTI Patriots: Akshay Srinivasan, Sivagnanan Senthilnathan, Murugesan Kamlesh (wk), Vasanth Saravanan, Shubham Mehta, V Subramania Siva (c), S Abishiek, SP Nathan, M Sathya Raj, M Ganesh Moorthi, Tamil Kumaran, R Karthikeyan, S Boopalan, K Rahul Raj, S Akash Sivan, Wilkins Victor.

Chepauk Super Gillies: Ganga Sridhar Raju, Gopinath, Kaushik Gandhi (c), A Aarif (wk), Uthirasamy Sasidev, Murugan Ashwin, Harish Kumar, M Siddarth, Dev Rahul, R Alexander, G Periyaswamy, Sunny Kumar Singh, B Arun, S Karthik, Baskaran Rahul, Samruddh Bhat, MK Sivakumar, Arun Kumar, V Santhanasekar, Y Jeba Selvin, R Thavith Kumar.

