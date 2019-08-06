Dream11 Team TUTI Patriots vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Nadu Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s TNPL Match TUT vs RUB at NPR College Ground, Dindigul: As the tournament heads into the last phase of the league stage, the competition between the teams are intensifying with every passing match. However, for the Ruby Trichy Warriors the remaining matches are about restoring the lost pride and consolidating their fans. They have lost all the five matches they have played and stand no chance to qualify for the knock-outs.

TUTI Patriots, on the other hand, have a minimal probability with them to make it to the top-four. First and foremost, they would need to win both their remaining matches and hope for optimistic results from games involving other teams.

TUTI Patriots vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Match Details

TOSS – The toss between TUTI Patriots and Ruby Trichy Warriors will take place at 6:45 PM (IST).

Time: 7:15 PM IST.

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul.

TUTI Patriots vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: K Mani Bharathi.

Batsmen: Akshay Srinivas, S Siva, S Nathan, M Vijay, M Ganesh Moorthi.

All-rounders: P Saravana Kumar.

Bowlers: D Kumaran, M Ganesh Moorthi, B Senthil Nathan.

TUTI Patriots vs Ruby Trichy Warriors My Dream11 Team

Akshay Srinivas, S Siva, S Nathan, M Vijay (C), M Ganesh Moorthi, K Mani Bharathi, P Saravana Kumar, D Kumaran, M Ganesh Moorthi, B Senthil Nathan.

TUTI Patriots vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Probable Playing XIs —

TUTI Patriots: Akshay Srinivasan, Sivagnanan Senthilnathan, Murugesan Kamlesh (wk), Vasanth Saravanan, Shubham Mehta, V Subramania Siva (c), S Abishiek, SP Nathan, M Sathya Raj, M Ganesh Moorthi, Tamil Kumaran.

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Murali Vijay, K Mukunth, Aditya Barooah, Adithya Ganesh, Chandrasekar Ganapathy, MS Sanjay, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), Mani Bharathi (wk), Saravan Kumar, M Poiyamozhi, Lakshiminarayanan Vignesh.

SQUADS —

TUTI Patriots: Akshay Srinivasan, Sivagnanan Senthilnathan, Murugesan Kamlesh (wk), Vasanth Saravanan, Shubham Mehta, V Subramania Siva (c), S Abishiek, SP Nathan, M Sathya Raj, M Ganesh Moorthi, Tamil Kumaran, R Karthikeyan, S Boopalan, K Rahul Raj, S Akash Sivan, Wilkins Victor.

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Murali Vijay, K Mukunth, Aditya Barooah, Adithya Ganesh, Chandrasekar Ganapathy, MS Sanjay, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), Mani Bharathi (wk), Saravan Kumar, M Poiyamozhi, Lakshiminarayanan Vignesh, S Aravind, Maaruthi Raghav, R Sathyanarayan, Kannan Vignesh, DT Chandrasekar.

