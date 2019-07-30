Dream11 Team Tuti Patriots vs VB Kanchi Veerans Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s TNPL Match TUT vs VBK at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli: The first half of the 2019 edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League is almost done and with the business end of the tournament approaching, Tuti Patriots and VB Kanchi Veerans will lock horns with each other in the only game of matchday 12 at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

Having played three matches apiece, both the teams have had enough time to work on the perfect team combination and other issues. However, it is VB Kanchi Veerans who finds itself with a more comfortable frame of mind. Of the three matches, they have tasted defeats in only one and currently holds the third position in the points table. Tuti Patriots, on the other hand, has lost in two of their three outings and desperately needs a win to stay alive in the race of semis.

TOSS – The toss between Tuti Patriots and VB Kanchi Veerans will take place at 6:45 PM (IST).

Time: 7:15 PM IST.

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Suresh Lokeshwar.

Batsmen: S Siddharth, Akshay Srinivasan, Rajagopal Sathish, Sanjay Yadav, Subramania Siva.

All-rounders: Baba Aparajith.

Bowlers: R Silambarasan, M Ganesh Moorthi, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, B Senthil Nathan.

My Dream XI Team

S Siddharth, Akshay Srinivasan, Rajagopal Sathish, Sanjay Yadav, Subramania Siva, Suresh Lokeshwar, Baba Aparajith (C), R Silambarasan, M Ganesh Moorthi, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan and B Senthil Nathan.

Probable Playing XIs —

Tuti Patriots: Akshay Srinivasan, S Senthilnathan, Subramania Siva (C), Nidhish Rajagopal, Shubham Mehta, Murugesan Kamlesh (WK), Vasanth Saravanan, SP Nathan, Ganesh Moorthi, Tamil Kumaran, Athisayaraj Davidson.

VB Kanchi Veerans: Vishal Vaidhya, Baba Aparajith (C), Rajagopal Sathish, Suresh Lokeshwar (WK), Sanjay Yadav, Francis Rokins, NS Harish, R Silambarasan, Rangaraj Suthesh, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan.

SQUADS —

Tuti Patriots: Akshay V Srinivasan, Wilkins Victor (WK), V Subramania Siva (C), Abishiek S, S Shubham Mehta, S Vasanth Sarvanan, R Karthikeyan, M Ganesh Moorthi, M Sathya Raj, S Boopalan, Tamil Kumaran, K Rahul Raj, SP Nathan, S Akash Sivan, Senthil Nathan.

VB Kanchi Veerans: Baba Aparajith (C), Rajagopal Sathish, Suresh Lokeshwar (WK), R Silambarasan, Sanjay Yadav, K Vishal Vaidhya, S Arun, P Francis Rokins, U Mukilesh, NS Harish, Rangaraj Suthesh, S Siddharth, RS Mokit Hariharan, Aushik Srinivas, K Deeban Lingesh, R Divakar, U Vishal, C Shriram, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, P Sugendhran.

