Team United States of America vs Papua New Guinea ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-22 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s ODI Match 3 USA vs PNG at Central Broward Regional Park (CBRP) Stadium Turf Ground, Florida:

Hosts USA is having a dream debut at home. After winning their first match against PNG, they also went on to thrash Namibia in their second. They are still unbeaten in the tourney and would hope to continue the winning momentum when they host PNG once more. Steve Taylor has been in good form with the bat and the ball and USA would hope he comes good again. PNG is having a horrid run after losing four straight games in the recently concluded Tri-Series of the ICC CWC League Two held in Scotland. They would look for a change of fortunes.

USA vs PNG Match Details

Date: September 19, 2019 (Thursday).

Time: 7:15 PM IST.

Keeper – Jaskaran Malhotra

Batters – Aaron Jones, Tony Ura, Monank Patel

All-Rounders – Assad Vala, Charles Amini (VC), Steven Taylor (C), Timil Patel

Bowlers – Nosaina Pokana, Karima Gore, Jason Kila

Jaskaran Malhotra, Aaron Jones, Tony Ura, Monank Patel, Assad Vala, Charles Amini (VC), Steven Taylor (C), Timil Patel, Nosaina Pokana, Karima Gore, Jason Kila

Probable Playing XIs

United States of America (U.S.A): Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Jaskaran Malhotra (WK), Karima Gore, Timil Patel, Elmore Hutchinson, Jessy Singh, Nisarg Patel, Saurabh Netravalkar (C).

Papua New Guinea (P.N.G): Tony Ura, Gaudi Toka, Assad Vala (C), Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Lega Siaka, Kiplin Doriga (WK), Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Jason Kila, Nosaina Pokana.

SQUADS–

Papua New Guinea (P.N.G): Tony Ura, Gaudi Toka, Assad Vala (C), Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Lega Siaka, Kiplin Doriga (WK), Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Jason Kila, Nosaina Pokana, Alei Nao, Riley Hekure, Sese Bau, Damien Ravu, Simon Atai.

United States (From): Xavier Marshall, Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Steven Taylor, Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, Timil Patel, Nisarg Patel, Karima Gore, Elmore Hutchinson, Rusty Theron, Saurabh Netravalkar (C), Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Sagar Patel.

