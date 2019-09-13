DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team United States of America vs Papua New Guinea Tri-Nation One Day International Series 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s ODI Match 1 USA vs PNG at Central Broward Regional Park (CBRP) Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida: Despite putting up a good performance in the Americas region’s qualifying tournament for the ICC World T20 2020, USA failed to progress to the main qualifiers to be held in UAE. However, with the Tri-Nation series, they have a great chance to bury the disappointment and start afresh. Today’s game in Florida will also be the first ODI for the USA at home.

The Tri-Nation series, which has Namibia as the third team, is the second such tournament of its kind and is a part of the ICC World Cup League Two, being played between 2019 and 2022. In August, the first Tri-Nation series was by Scotland which had PNG and Oman as the other two teams.

TOSS – The toss between United States of America vs Papua New Guinea will take place at 6:45 PM (IST)!

Time: 7:15 PM IST.

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park (CBRP) Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Kiplin Doriga.

Batsmen: Aaron Jones, Tony Ura, Monank Patel.

All-rounders: Assad Vala, Rusty Theron, Charles Amini, Steven Taylor.

Bowlers: Nosaina Pokana, Norman Vanua, Karima Gore.

My Dream11 Team

Aaron Jones, Tony Ura, Monank Patel, Kiplin Doriga (WK), Assad Vala (C), Rusty Theron, Charles Amini, Steven Taylor, Nosaina Pokana, Norman Vanua, Karima Gore.

Probable Playing XIs–

United States of America: Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Jaskaran Malhotra (WK), Karima Gore, Timil Patel, Rusty Theron, Jessy Singh, Nisarg Patel, Saurabh Netravalkar (C).

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Gaudi Toka, Assad Vala (C), Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Lega Siaka, Kiplin Doriga (WK), Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana.

SQUADS–

United States of America: Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Jaskaran Malhotra (WK), Karima Gore, Timil Patel, Rusty Theron, Jessy Singh, Nisarg Patel, Saurabh Netravalkar (C), Elmore Hutchinson, Nosthush Kenjige, Sagar Patel.

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Gaudi Toka, Assad Vala (C), Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Lega Siaka, Kiplin Doriga (WK), Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana, Riley Hekure, Damien Ravu, Simon Atai.

