Dream11 Team United States of America vs Namibia ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-22- Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s ODI Match 2 USA vs NAM at Central Broward Regional Park (CBRP) Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida: After registering their first-ever ODI win, United States of America (USA) will host Namibia at the Central Broward Regional Park (CBRP) Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida. The home side restricted PNG to 159/6 while defending a revised target of 165 in 23 overs. They will now face Namibia, who are fresh of a 4-0 T20I series win at home against Botswana. In May this year, the Namibian team made their T20I debut and won all the seven matches they played in this format. No other side has played as many T20Is with 100% win record.

USA vs NAM Match Details

Date: September 17, 2019 (Tuesday).

TOSS – The toss between the United States of America vs Namibia will take place at 6:45.

Time: 7:15 PM IST.

My Dream11 Team

Jaskaran Malhotra, Aaron Jones (vc), Steven Baard, Monank Patel. Gerhard Erasmus, Craig Williams, JJ Smith (C), Steven Taylor, Christi Viljoen, Jan Frylinck, Karima Gore

USA vs NAM Probable Playing XIs

USA: Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Karima Gore, Timil Patel, Rusty Theron, Elmore Hutchinson, Nisarg Patel, Saurabh Netravalkar (C).

Namibia: Steven Baard, Karl Birkenstock, JP Kotze, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Craig Williams, JJ Smith, Zane Green (wk), Zhivago Groenewald, Christi Viljoen, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz.

SQUADS–

Namibia (From): Stephan Baard, Christi Viljoen, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Zhivago Groenewald, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, JP Kotze, Karl Birkenstock.

United States (From): Xavier Marshall, Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Steven Taylor, Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, Timil Patel, Nisarg Patel, Karima Gore, Elmore Hutchinson, Rusty Theron, Saurabh Netravalkar (C), Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Sagar Patel.

