Dream11 Team UP vs BEN Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 69 UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors at Sree Kantereeva Stadium, Bengaluru: The UP Yoddha will ply their trades against Bengal in first of the two matches scheduled today at the Shree Kantereevra Stadium in Bengaluru, on Sunday. The Warriors would be high on confidence after their last victory of 35-26 against Tamil Thalaivas. The Yoddhas, too, won their last outing against Puneri Paltans 35-30.

Bengal seem to have finally found the right balance they have been searching ever since the inception of the Pro Kabaddi League. They have played dominating Kabaddi with contributions coming in from all corners. K Prapanjan has shouldered the raiding responsibilities to perfection, while Mohammad Nabibakhsh’s all-round performance has been a key to the team’s success. Rinku Narwal has been rock-solid in the defense with back to back high-fives.

UP Yoddha defeated Pune in their last match and would be expecting to extend their winning run to one more match. Two points against the second-ranked Bengal Warriors would be a daunting task for UP. However, the win against the Paltans, which came without Monu Goyat, should serve as an inspiration to the Yoddhas. Srikanth Jadhav and Surinder Gill would be needed to replicate their brilliance and Sumit is also expected to produce another high-five performance for them to have any chance against Bengal.

TOSS – The toss between UP Yoddha and Bengal Warriors will take place at 7:25 PM!

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sree Kantereeva Stadium, Bengaluru.

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikanth Jadav, K Prapanjan.

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Defenders: Sumit, Rinku Narwal, Ashu Singh.

Maninder Singh (C), Shrikanth Jadav, K Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sumit, Rinku Narwal, Ashu Singh.

Predicted Starting 7: Maninder Singh (C), K.Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Naveen Narwal.

Predicted Starting 7: Nitesh Kumar (C), Surender Gill, Shrikanth Jadhav, Monu Goyat, Amit, Ashu Singh and Sumit.

