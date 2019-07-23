Dream11 Team UP vs BEN Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – PKL Prediction Tips For Today’s Match UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium

The two teams will finally get their opening game of the league. Both the sides have stars in their arsenal. For Bengal, eyes will be on Maninder, whereas on the other end of the mat it would be Monu Goyat the player to watch out for. The match-up promises to be a closely fought encounter like most of the matches played thus far. This will be the first match of Day 4 which will be followed by Telugu Titans and Dabangg Delhi.

Time: 7:30 PM.

Date: 24th July 2019.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Defenders: Jeeva Kumar, Jeeva Kumar and Sachin Kumar are some of the great defenders of the game and should find their place in any fantasy team involving them.

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Monu Goyat should not have any problem in earning their slots as the main raiders of the team.

All-rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Sukesh Hegde and Amit Narwal should be given the roles of playing as the all-rounders. The three players are filled with versatility and should excel in this position.

Dream11 Prediction Tips And Tricks

Jeeva Kumar, Sachin Kumar, Maninder Singh, Monu Goyat, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Sukesh Hegde, Amit Narwal

Bengal Warriors: K. Prapanjan, Sukesh Hegde, Bhuvneshwar Gaur, Rakesh Narwal, Mohammad Taghi Paenimahalli, Maninder Singh and Ravindra Kumawat, Jeeva Kumar, Dharmendra Singh, Viraj Landge, Vijin Thangadurai, Sahil, Amit, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh, Adarsh T, Amir Dhumal, Avinash A.R., Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh

UP Yoddha: Amit Narwal, Sachin Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Aashish Nagar, Azad Singh, Arkam Shaikh, Monu Goyat, Shrikant Jadhav, Rishank, Mohsen, Narender, Masud Karim, Surender Singh, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Ankush