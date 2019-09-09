Dream11 Predictions

Team UP vs GUJ Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 82 UP Yoddha Vs Gujarat Fortunegiants at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata:

Gujarat Fortunegiants thrashed UP Yoddha 44-19 when these two teams faced-off this season. However, UP Yoddha are a much-improved side and would be aiming to seek revenge of the insulting defeat earlier in the season.

Fortunegiants have had a hapless season thus far in the league. Coached by Pro Kabaddi League winner Manpreet Singh, the Giants have faced seven defeats and are placed eighth in the points table. Their last game ended in a tie against hosts Bengal Warriors but they must be happy with their show against an in-form team. They must take a lot of confidence from that game and look to defeat UP Yoddha, who are making an upward curve.

TOSS – The toss between UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants will take place at 7:25 PM!

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Rohit Gulia (R), Shrikanth Jadhav (R), Monu Goyat (R)

Allrounder: Pankaj (A)

Defenders: Sumit (D), Nitesh Kumar Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Sunil Kumar (D)

My Dream11 Team

Rohit Gulia (R), Shrikanth Jadhav (R), Monu Goyat (R), Pankaj (A), Sumit (D), Nitesh Kumar Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Sunil Kumar (D)

Predicted Starting 7s —

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Monu Goyat (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Sumit (D), Ashu Singh (D), Surender Gill (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Nitesh Kumar (D).

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: Sonu Jaglan (R), Rohit Gulia (R), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Sunil Kumar (D), Ruturaj Koravi (D), Pankaj (all-rounder).

