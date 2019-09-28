Dream11 Predictions

Team UP vs HAR Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 111 UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula:

With the action shifting base, Haryana Steelers will now host UP Yoddha in Panchkula. The Steelers have had a good season and find themselves in the third spot with 11 wins and five losses. On the other hand, the Yoddhas are in the sixth spot in the points table with an outside chance of making the playoffs. For UO, this is a must-win game to keep their playoff hopes alive, but it will not be easy against a formidable Haryana outfit.

The Yoddhas will walk into the tie with a lot of confidence after thrashing the Tamil Thalaivas in the previous encounter. It is expected to be a mouthwatering contest.

TOSS – The toss between UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula

My Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Vikash Kandola (R), Surender Gill (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Nitesh Kumar (D), Nitesh Kumar (D), Ravi Kumar (D).

Predicted Starting 7s

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (R), Sunil (D), Naveen (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ravi Kumar (D), Vinay (R), Prashanth Kumar Rai (R).

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Surender Gill (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Sumit (D), Ashu Singh (D), Surender Singh (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Nitesh Kumar (D).

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HAR Dream11 Team/ UP Dream11 Team/ Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team/ UP Yoddha Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Kabaddi Tips and more.