Dream11 Team UP vs PUN Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 61 UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan at Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi: In the second match of the day, UP Yoddha will face Puneri Paltan at the Thyagraj Sports Complex in Delhi. UP will be determined to get back to the winning track after suffering a heavy loss of 27-36 to home side Dabang Delhi KC in their last match. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, would be riding high on confidence having beaten Bengaluru Bulls 31-23 in their last outing.

The defence unit of the Yoddhas needs to buckle up and raise their level of play. They were exploited badly by the raiding prowess of Delhi’s Naveen Kumar. However, the raiders look in fine shape and need the defenders to back them up. Pune looked a balanced unit against the Bulls. Despite a poor display by star raider Nitin Tomar, young Manjeet’s brilliance had them covered in the raiding department. The defence was also up to the mark with Jadhav Balasaheb Shahaji and skipper Surjeet Singh sharing 11 points between them.

TOSS – The toss between U.P. Yoddha and Puneri Paltan will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST.

Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Despite his poor outing in the last match Nitin Tomar is a must-have along with Monu Goyat to field the best front line possible from both the teams.

All-rounders: Rishank Devadiga can be teamed with Manjeet, who was the star of the night for the Paltans in their last match.

Defenders: The backline can be handed over to the responsible shoulders of Surjeet Singh and Nitesh Kumar. Sumit can also be clubbed with them to form the most potent defensive unit.

My Dream11 Team

Nitin Tomar, Monu Goyat, Rishank Devadiga, Manjeet, Surjeet Singh (C), Nitesh Kumar, Sumit.

Predicted Starting 7s —

U.P. Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (C), Monu Goyat, Shrikanth Jadhav, Rishank Devadiga, Amit, Ashu Singh, and Sumit.

Puneri Paltan: Surjeet Singh (C), Girish Maruti Ernak/ Sagar Krishna, Nitin Tomar, Manjeet, Amit Kumar, Jadhav Shahaji and Hadi Tajik.

