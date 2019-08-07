DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team UP vs TN Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 29 UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas at Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna:

With both the sides featuring in the bottom half they will look to get their campaign back on track with a win. Rishank Devadiga will hold the key for the Yoddha, whereas star raider Rahul Chaudhari will have all eyes on him during the match.

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Details

TOSS – The toss between UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas will take place at 7:25 PM!

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna.

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas: Predicted Lineups

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (C), Amit, Rishank Devadiga, Sumit, Monu Goyat, Ashu Singh and Shrikant Jadhav.

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur(C), Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar, Manjeet Chhillar and Ajeet.

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas: My Dream11 Team

Rahul Chaudhari, Monu Goyat, Manjeet Chillar, Ran Singh, Ajeet, Ashu Singh and Nitesh Kumar.

