Dream11 Team UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 39 UP vs BLR at EKA Arena by Transstadia, Ahmedabad: UP Yoddha and Patna Pirates, both the teams are coming to this match with a defeat on their back from their respective last outings. UP were thrashed by 20-41 Patna Pirates and they have been dropped down to the 11th place. They desperately need a win to stabilize their position to some extent in the rankings. The likes of Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat need to up their raiding game and earn points. The defenders have also displayed shaky performances in the middle and are expected to stage a turnaround.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will head to their match against UP Yoddha after losing nail biter to Haryana Steelers by a score of 33-30. But Rohit Kumar seemed to have found his form as he earner a Super 10 for his raids. He was also their highest earner in tackles with two points. This reflects the sorry state of UP’s defense as Star defender Mahender failed miserably and the story remained the same for his partners, too. Amit Sheoran and Saurabh Nandal have also been disappointing throughout the season.

UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Details

TOSS – The toss between UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls will take place at 8:25 PM!

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: EKA Arena by Transstadia, Ahmedabad.

My Dream11 Team

Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar, Rishank Devadiga, Nitesh Kumar, Mohit Sehrawat, Sumit and Mahender Singh.

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (C), Rishank Devadiga, Surender Gill, Monu Goyat, Amit, Ashu Singh and Sumit.

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar(C), Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Sumit Singh, and Saurabh Nandal.

