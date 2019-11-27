Dream11 Prediction

Team VAL vs CHE UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match Valencia vs Chelsea at Mestalla 11:25 PM IST:

Valencia will host Chelsea in Mestalla in a group H tie on Wednesday. It promises to be a cracker of a contest as both the sides have won two out of the four games played, with Chelsea at two and Valencia at three, goal difference sees the English club ahead of Valencia.

What this does is a win for either of the team will provide a window of opportunity to proceed to the next round of the European competition.

In the reverse fixture, it was Rodrigo’s goal which earned Valencia all three points at Stamford Bridge.

However, Frank Lampard’s men have grown strength to strength ever since and will be a tough cookie to crack in spite of playing the Spanish club away from home.

Valencia vs Chelsea Match Details

Date: November 27, 2019

Time: 11.25 PM IST (November 27)

Venue: Mestalla

My Dream11 Team

Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Costa, Paulista, Kante, Parejo, Jorginho, Torres, Abraham, Gomez

Predicted Lineups

Valencia- Cillessen; Costa, Gabriel Paulista, Mangala, Gaya; Torres, Parejo, Wass, Vallejo; Gameiro, Gomez

Chelsea- Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Palmieri; Kante, Jorginho; Willian, Mount, Pulisic; Abraham

VAL vs CHE – Team Squad

Valencia: Jaume Doménech, Jasper Cillessen, Cristian Rivero, Thierry Correia, Jaume Costa, Eliaquim Mangala, Gabriel, Mouctar Diakhaby, José Gayà, Daniel Wass, Cristiano Piccini, Ezequiel Garay, Javi Jiménez, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Carlos Soler, Dani Parejo, Kang-In Lee, Francis Coquelin, Ferrán Torres, Maxi Gómez, Vicente Esquerdo, Gonçalo Guedes, Kevin Gameiro, Denis Cheryshev, Manuel Vallejo, Rodrigo, Rubén Sobrino

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Jamie Cumming, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, Emerson Palmieri, Marc Guehi, Ian Maatsen, Jorginho, N’Golo Kanté, Ross Barkley, Willian, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Billy Gilmour, Faustino Anjorin, Tammy Abraham, Pedro, Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi

