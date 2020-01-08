Dream11 Team

VAL vs RM Spanish Super Cup 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match Valencia vs Real Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah 12:30 AM IST:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Sergio Ramos, Daniel Wass, Ezequiel Garay

Midfielders: Isco, Ferran Torres, Toni Kroos, Daniel Parejo

Attackers: Maximiliano Gomez, Luka Jovic, Rodrygo Goes

VAL vs RM Dream11: Valencia

Jasper Cillessen (GK), Daniel Wass, Ezequiel Garay, Gabriel Paulista, Jose Gaya, Ferran Torres, Daniel Parejo, Francis Coquelin, Carlos Soler, Maximiliano Gomez, Kevin Gameiro

VAL vs RM Dream11: Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois (GK), Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Daniel Parejo, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Isco, Luka Jovic, Rodrygo Goes

