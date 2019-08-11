Dream11 Team Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks Global T20 Canada Final 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Gt20 Final Match VK v WH at CAA Centre Brampton Ontario: Defending champions Vancouver Knights stand a strong chance to win back to back title of Global T20 Canada when they face Winnipeg Hawks in the final of this season’s GT20 Canada. Despite the departure of Chris Gaye, the Knights held their ends and did not allow the campaign to be off the winning track. They played the same brand of cricket under the new captain Shoaib Malik and would look to extend their victorious run to one more match.

For the Winnipeg Hawks, this campaign happened like a roller coaster ride. They won their opening two games but went on to lose the next two. They entered the playoffs as the last team and ousted the Yuvraj Singh-led Toronto Nationals in the eliminator. They carried their momentum to the second qualifier and rallied on to chase down 201 against Brampton Wolves to earn a spot in the final.

Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Vancouver Knights and Winnipeg Hawks will take place at 11.00 PM (IST)!

Time: 11.30 PM IST.

Venue: CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario.

Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Tobias Visee.

Batsmen: Chris Lynn, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwayne Smith, Shoaib Malik.

All-rounders: JP Duminy, Andre Russell.

Bowlers: Mohammad Irfan, Rayad Emrit, Saad Bin Zafar, Ali Khan.

My Dream XI Team

Chris Lynn, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwayne Smith, Shoaib Malik (C), Tobias Visee, JP Duminy, Andre Russell, Mohammad Irfan, Rayad Emrit, Saad Bin Zafar, Ali Khan.

Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks Probable Playing XIs —

Vancouver Knights: Tobias Visee (WK), Chadwick Walton, Rassie van der Dussen, Shoaib Malik (C), Andre Russell, Daniel Sams, Saad Bin Zafar, Michael Rippon, Rayyan Pathan, Ali Khan, Hayden Walsh.

Winnipeg Hawks: Shaiman Anwar, Chris Lynn, Sunny Sohal, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwayne Smith, Hamza Tariq (wk), Rayad Emrit (C), Kaleem Sana, Mohammad Irfan, Paul van Meekeren, Umair Ghani.

SQUADS —

Vancouver Knights: Tobias Visee (WK), Chadwick Walton, Rassie van der Dussen, Shoaib Malik (C), Andre Russell, Daniel Sams, Saad Bin Zafar, Michael Rippon, Rayyan Pathan, Ali Khan, Hayden Walsh, Rizwan Cheema, Andile Phehlukwayo, JJ Smit, Harsh Thaker.

Winnipeg Hawks: Shaiman Anwar, Chris Lynn, Sunny Sohal, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwayne Smith, Hamza Tariq (wk), Rayad Emrit (C), Kaleem Sana, Mohammad Irfan, Paul van Meekeren, Umair Ghani, Sompal Kami, Varun Sehdev, Umar Akmal, Romesh Eranga.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ VK Dream11 Team/ WH Dream11 Team/ Vancouver Knights Dream11 Team/ Winnipeg Hawks Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.