Dream11 Team VB Kanchi Veerans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s TNPL Match VBK vs RUB at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli: The last league game of this season’s Tamil Nadu Premier League will see VB Kanchi Veerans and Ruby Trichy Warriors locking horns with each other. The Veerans stand a genuince chance to make it to the semifinals. With a positive net run-rate and placed at 5, all they need to do is defeat the Warriors by any mean.

Ruby Trichy Warriors have had a disastrous campaign and they would be hoping to end the tournament with a consolation victory. They lost five games in a row out of which two were decided in super overs. However, they managed to pull up a surprise in their last match and beat TUTI Patriots.

VB Kanchi Veerans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Match Details

TOSS – The toss between VB Kanchi Veerans and Ruby Trichy Warriors will take place at 6:45 PM (IST).

Time: 7:15 PM IST.

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli.

VB Kanchi Veerans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: S Lokeshwar.

Batsmen: R Sathish, K Vishal Vaidya, Sanjay Yadav, M Vijay.

All-rounders: B Aparajith, P Saravana Kumar.

Bowlers: K Gowtham, R Silambarasan, R Sai Kishore, M Poiyamozhi.

VB Kanchi Veerans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors My Dream11 Team

R Sathish, K Vishal Vaidya, Sanjay Yadav, M Vijay, S Lokeshwar, B Aparajith, P Saravana Kumar, K Gowtham, R Silambarasan, R Sai Kishore, M Poiyamozhi.

VB Kanchi Veerans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Probable Playing XIs —

VB Kanchi Veerans: Rajagopal Sathish, Baba Aparajith (c), Rangaraj Suthesh, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, R Divakar, R Silambarasan, Sanjay Yadav, K Vishal Vaidhya, P Francis Rokins, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), NS Harish.

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Murali Vijay, K Mukunth, Aditya Barooah, Adithya Ganesh, R Sathyanarayan/MS Sanjay, DT Chandrasekar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), Mani Bharathi (wk), Saravan Kumar, M Poiyamozhi, Lakshiminarayanan Vignesh.

SQUADS —

VB Kanchi Veerans: Rajagopal Sathish, Baba Aparajith (c), Rangaraj Suthesh, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, R Divakar, R Silambarasan, Sanjay Yadav, K Vishal Vaidhya, P Francis Rokins, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), NS Harish, Ashik Srinivas, U Mukilesh, S Arun, S Siddharth, RS Mokit Hariharan, C Shriram, U Vishal, P Sugendhran.

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Murali Vijay, K Mukunth, Aditya Barooah, Adithya Ganesh, R Sathyanarayan/MS Sanjay, DT Chandrasekar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), Mani Bharathi (wk), Saravan Kumar, M Poiyamozhi, Lakshiminarayanan Vignesh, S Aravind, Maaruthi Raghav, Chandrasekar Ganapathy, R Sathyanarayan/MS Sanjay, Kannan Vignesh.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ VBK Dream11 Team/ RUB Dream11 Team/ VB Kanchi Veerans Dream11 Team/ Ruby Trichy Warriors Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.