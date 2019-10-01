Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team VCT vs QUN – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 10 Between Victoria vs Queensland, Marsh ODI Cup 2019 at Junction Oval, Melbourne: In the match no. 10 of Marsh One-Day Cup 2019, Victoria will take on second-placed Queensland at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Tuesday. It will be a revenge match of sorts for Victoria who received a brutal thrashing from the Queenslanders in the match no.7 of the competition. Queensland continued their winning streak as they registered their 3rd successive win by defeating Victoria on Sunday. In their first away game of the season, Queensland posted 322/9 in their 50 overs riding on the big opening partnership. Skipper Usman Khawaja (138) and Sam Heazlett (88) added 185 in only 27.4 overs which set up the game for the visitors.

Will Sutherland (66) and Aaron Finch (46) were the lone bright spots for Victoria in the mammoth chase as they folded for 168 inside 40 overs. Mark Steketee was the main wrecker-in-chief as he picked up four scalps to power Queensland to a massive 154-run win.

TOSS – The toss between Victoria and Queensland will take place at 5 AM (IST).

Time: 5.30 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne.

My Dream11 Team

Usman Khawaja (vc), Marnus Labuschange, Sam Heazlett (C), Peter Handscomb (wk), Will Sutherland, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Neser, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mark Steketee and James Pattinson

VCT vs QUN Probable Playing XIs —

Victoria: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Will Pucovski, Peter Handscomb (C/wk), Glenn Maxwell, Nic Maddinson, Jon Holland, Will Sutherland, Jackson Coleman, James Pattinson, Chris Tremain.

Queensland: Usman Khawaja, Sam Heazlett, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (C/wk), Ben Cutting, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Billy Stanlake.

SQUADS —

Victoria: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Will Pucovski, Peter Handscomb (wk/C), Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Will Sutherland, James Pattinson, Chris Tremain, Jon Holland, Jackson Coleman, Scott Boland, Andrew Fekete, Matthew Short, Travis Dean, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey.

Queensland: Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Billy Stanlake, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Gannon, Charlie Hemphrey, Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant.

