Team Victoria vs Western Australia Marsh One-Day Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s ODI Match 14 VCT vs WAU at WACA Ground in Perth 11:30 AM IST:

In form, Western Australia is going to lock horns with Victoria in Match No 14 of the ongoing Marsh One-Day Cup. The Western Australia side has won three matches on the trot, whereas the Victoria side has managed one win from three games and they would look to get back to winning ways. The last time the two sides met, Western Australia won the match and hence they will start favourites in the encounter.

TOSS – The toss between Victoria vs Western Australia will take place at 11:00 AM (IST).

Time: 11.30 AM IST

Venue: WACA Ground in Perth.

Keeper – Josh Philippe

Batsmen – Will Sutherland, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris

All-Rounders – Marcus Stoinis (C), Glenn Maxwell (VC), Ashton Agar

Bowlers – Jhye Richardson, Jackson Coleman, Jon Holland

VCT vs WAU Probable Playing XIs

Western Australia: Josh Philippe (WK), D’Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Agar, Matt Kelly, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye.

Victoria: Aaron Finch, Sam Harper (WK), Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb (C), Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Will Sutherland, Jon Holland, Jackson Coleman, Xavier Crone, Andrew Fekete.

SQUADS

Western Australia: Josh Philippe (WK), D’Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Agar, Matt Kelly, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Lance Morris, Aaron Hardie.

Victoria: Aaron Finch, Sam Harper (WK), Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb (C), Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Will Sutherland, Jon Holland, Jackson Coleman, Xavier Crone, Andrew Fekete, Will Pucovski, Matthew Short.

