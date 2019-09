Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team VID vs UP – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match Between Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group B, Round 4 – Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019: Putting behind the disappointment of the previous season, both Vidarbha and Uttar Pradesh will look for a fresh start when they face each other in the Round 4 Elite Group B game at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara. Both the teams must be desperate to get on the park and get some game time. They had to share the points after their previous encounters were washed out due to a combination of inclement weather and wet-outfield.

Both Vidarbha and Delhi ended up at sixth and seventh in their respective groups in their previous edition of the Vijay Hazare. Vidarbha will be led by an experienced campaigner in Wasim Jaffer, UP will be led by Samarth Singh, who had a breakout domestic season last year.

TOSS – The toss between Vidarbha and Uttar Pradesh will take place at 8.30 AM (IST)!

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Reliance Stadium, Vadodara.

My Dream11 Team

Wasim Jaffer (C), Rinku Singh, Samarth Singh, Upendra Yadav (WK), Akshdeep Nath, Saurabh Kumar, Akshay Karnewar, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi (vc), Darshan Nalkande, Akshay Wakhare.

VID vs UP Probable Playing XIs —

Vidarbha: Jitesh Sharma (wk), Faiz Fazal, Wasim Jaffer (C), Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Darshan Nalkande, Apoorva Wankhade, Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Karnewar, Yash Thakur, Shrikant Wagh.

Uttar Pradesh: Samarth Singh (C), Upendra Yadav (wk), Akshdeep Nath, Umang Sharma, Rinku Singh, Saurabh Kumar, Abhishek Goswami, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi, Mohsin Khan, Ankit Chaudhary.

SQUADS —

Vidarbha: Wasim Jaffer (C), Akshay Wakhare (wk), Umesh Yadav, Ganesh Satish, Shrikant Wagh, Apoorv Wankhade, Jitesh Sharma, Sanjay Raghunath, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wadkar, Yash Thakur, Rushabh Rathod, Darshan Nalkande, Atharwa Taide.

Uttar Pradesh: Samarth Singh (C), Upendra Yadav (wk), Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Umang Sharma, Saurabh Kumar, Almas Shaukat, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Abhishek Goswami, Mohsin Khan, Shanu Saini, Mohit Jangra, Ankit Chaudhary.

