Dream11 Tips and Predictions
Team VLD vs RM Serie A 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match Valladolid vs Real Madrid at Estadio José Zorrilla 1:15 AM IST January 27:
Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips Valladolid vs Real Madrid Serie A 2019-20, VLD vs RM Dream11 Predictions, Today Match Predictions, Today Match Tips, Valladolid vs Real Madrid, Valladolid vs Real Madrid Today’s Match Playing xi, Today Match Playing xi, VLD playing xi, RM playing xi, dream11 guru tips, Dream11 Predictions for today’s match, Juventus vs Napoli Serie A 2019-20 Match Predictions, online football betting tips, Football tips online, dream11 team, my team11, dream11 tips, VLD vs RM Serie A 2019-20 Dream11 Prediction, Football Tips And Predictions Serie A 2019-20
TIME- The kick-off time of Serie A match Valladolid vs Real Madrid is 1:15 AM (IST).
Date: January 27, 2020 (Monday).
Venue: Estadio José Zorrilla.
VLD vs RM My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper: J Masip
Defenders: Varane, F Mendy, Militao
Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, R Alcaraz, Michel
Forwards: Benzema, S Guardiola
Predicted XI:
Real Valladolid– Masip (GK), Olivas, B. Fernandez, J. Fernandez; Antonito, Mohamed, Alcaraz, Nacho; Plano; Unal, Guardiola
Real Madrid– Courtois (GK), Odriozola, Varane, Ramos, Reguilon; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Asensio
Check Dream11 Prediction/ VLD Dream11 Team/ RM Dream11 Team/ Valladolid Dream11 Team/ Real Madrid Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips, Predictions and more.