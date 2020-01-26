Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Team VLD vs RM Serie A 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match Valladolid vs Real Madrid at Estadio José Zorrilla 1:15 AM IST January 27:

TIME- The kick-off time of Serie A match Valladolid vs Real Madrid is 1:15 AM (IST).

Date: January 27, 2020 (Monday).

Venue: Estadio José Zorrilla.

VLD vs RM My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: J Masip

Defenders: Varane, F Mendy, Militao

Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, R Alcaraz, Michel

Forwards: Benzema, S Guardiola

Predicted XI:

Real Valladolid– Masip (GK), Olivas, B. Fernandez, J. Fernandez; Antonito, Mohamed, Alcaraz, Nacho; Plano; Unal, Guardiola

Real Madrid– Courtois (GK), Odriozola, Varane, Ramos, Reguilon; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Asensio

