Dream11 Team VOC Rotterdam vs Catalunya Cricket Club European Cricket League T10 Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T10 Match RTT vs CTL at La Manga Club: Catalunya Cricket Club could well be the best batting side among all the participating teams of European Cricket League T10. They have reached the triple-figure mark every time they batted and it speaks volume about the team’s batting skills. In an environment where football is the prime sport, the success of Catalunya Cricket Club should inspire the young generation to take up the sport. VOC Rotterdam, the club from the Netherlands also have had a memorable outing and would hope to extend their campaign to the final.

TOSS – The toss between VOC Rotterdam vs Catalunya Cricket Club will take place at 4.15 PM (IST)

Time: 4.30 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club

Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards.

Batsmen: Yasir Ali, Max O’Dowd, Hamza Nisar, Corey Rutgers.

All Rounders: Pieter Seelar, Muhammad Mughal.

Bowlers: Pierce Fletcher, Syed Sherazi, Nadeem Hussain, Bobby Hanif.

My Dream XI Team

Yasir Ali, Max O’Dowd, Hamza Nisar, Corey Rutgers, Pieter Seelar, Muhammad Mughal, Scott Edwards, Pierce Fletcher,Syed Sherazi, Nadeem Hussain, Bobby Hanif.

Probable Playing XIs —

VOC Rotterdam (Playing XI): Scott Edwards, Max O’Dowd, Jelte Schoonheim, Corey Rutgers, Pieter Seelar, Dirk Van Baren, Ramdas Upadhyay, Ashiqullah Said, Bobby Hanif, Pierce Fletcher, Davey Cohen

Catalunya Cricket Probable (Playing XI): Yasir Ali, Malik Asghar, Rauf Zaman, Hamza Nisar, Nisar Ahmed, Muhammad Mughal, Muhammad Khan, Ali Azam, Syed Sherazi, Nadeem Hussain, Asim Javeed.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RTT Dream11 Team/ CTL Dream11 Team/ VOC Rotterdam Dream11 Team/ Catalunya Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.