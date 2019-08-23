Dream11 Team Warwickshire vs Worcestershire North Group Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match WAR vs WOR at Edgbaston in Birmingham: Last year’s champions Worcestershire are currently placed second in the North Group, only behind Lancashire. The defending champions, so far, have won five and seen two games ending without a result out of the 10 matches they have played so far. They will now visit Edgbaston and will also avail the service of Moeen Ali for the first time since the tournament opener.

Warwickshire, on the other hand, has been a struggling unit and face a tough challenge ahead of them to qualify for the next round. Of the ten matches they have been a part of this season, victory has come their way thrice with four defeats. One game was tied while the two others were abandoned due to rain. Placed at seven, they need to win four straight matches from here on to make it to the top-four.

TOSS – The toss between Warwickshire and Worcestershire will take place at 11:00 PM (IST)!

Time: 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Ben Cox.

Batsmen: Dominic Sibley, Martin Guptill, Rikkie Wessels, Adam Hose, Sam Hain.

All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, Moeen Ali.

Bowlers: Patrick Brown, Henry Brookes, Jeetan Patel.

My Dream XI Team

Dominic Sibley, Martin Guptill, Rikkie Wessels, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Ben Cox (WK), Wayne Parnell, Moeen Ali, Patrick Brown, Henry Brookes, Jeetan Patel.

Probable Playing XIs —

Warwickshire: Dominic Sibley, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Will Rhodes, Matthew Lamb, Michael Burgess (WK), Chris Green, Alex Thomson, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Jeetan Patel (C), Henry Brookes.

Worcestershire: Martin Guptill, Rikkie Wessels, Moeen Ali (C), Wayne Parnell, Hamish Rutherford/Tom Fell, Ben Cox (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Patrick Brown, Dillon Pennington.

SQUADS —

Warwickshire: Dominic Sibley, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Will Rhodes, Matthew Lamb, Michael Burgess (WK), Chris Green, Alex Thomson, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Jeetan Patel (C), Henry Brookes, Tim Ambrose, Liam Banks, James Wainman.

Worcestershire: Martin Guptill, Rikkie Wessels, Moeen Ali (C), Wayne Parnell, Hamish Rutherford/Tom Fell, Ben Cox (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Patrick Brown, Dillon Pennington, Hamish Rutherford/Tom Fell, Joe Leech, Charlie Morris.

