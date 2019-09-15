DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Watford vs Arsenal English Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match WAT vs ARS at Vicarage Road, Watford: After a short international break premier League weekend returned on its fifth matchday and saw some exciting games on Saturday. In one of the games on Sunday, Arsenal will take on Watford in an away game at the Vicarage Road stadium. The Gunners got off to a great start to their season with three back-to-back wins but then suffered an embarrassment to Liverpool. They will be desperate to get back on the winnings track after their humiliating trip to Anfield which saw them losing 3-1.

Watford have had a horrible start to their campaign after losing three of the four League matches so far. Courtesy of one draw, they have managed only point and lie at the bottom of the points table. Amidst all the on-field troubles, they sacked their manager Javi Gracia to worsen their situation further. It will be tough for the Hornets to tackle the likes of Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe.

Watford vs Arsenal English Premier League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: September 15, 2019.

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Vicarage Road, Watford.

WAT vs ARS Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Goalkeeper: Leno.

Defenders: Maitland Niles, Kabasele, Luiz.

Midfielders: Cleverley, Ceballos, Guendouzi, Xhaka.

Forwards: Aubameyang, Lacazette, Gray.

WAT vs ARS My Dream11 Team

Leno (GK), Maitland Niles, Kabasele, Luiz, Cleverley, Ceballos, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Gray.

WAT vs ARS Probable Starting XIs–

Watford: Foster (GK), Janmaat, Dawson, Kabasele, Femenia, Hughes, Doucoure, Cleverley, Deulofeu, Welbeck, Gray.

Arsenal: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac; Guendouzi, Xhaka, Ceballos; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Check Dream11 Prediction / WAT Dream11 Team / ARS Dream11 Team / Watford Dream11 Team/ Arsenal Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.