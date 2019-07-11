DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team West Indies A vs India A 1st Unofficial ODI – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s ODI Match WI-A vs IND-A: The young turks will be out there in an A-side battle where India A lock horns with West Indies A at Antigua. Both the sides have promising cricketers and that would make the game exciting. While West Indies boast of power hitters in their line-up, India has a few names like Shubman Gill and Manish Pandey who will look to impress.

With Dhoni on the verge of retirement, cricketers like Ishan Kishan and could impress and grab the attention of the selectors. Also, Khaleel Ahmed has a lot to prove after a WC snub.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies A vs India A will take place at 6:45 PM IST!

Time: 7.00 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Shane Dowrich/Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Shubman Gill, Sunil Ambris, John Campbell, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Manish Pandey (C)

All-Rounders – Rahkeem Cornwall (VC), Krunal Pandya

Bowlers – K Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Keemo Paul

Probable Playing XIs:

West Indies A:

Sunil Ambris, John Campbell, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase (C), Raymon Reifer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Keemo Paul, Akeem Jordan.

Bench – Kjorn Ottley, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd, Devon Thomas.

India A:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey (C), Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan (WK), Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed.

Bench – Navdeep Saini, Avesh Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar

