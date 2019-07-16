DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team West Indies A vs India A 3rd Unofficial ODI – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s ODI Match WI-A vs IND-A: Led by Navdeep Saini’s fifer, India A downed their West Indies counterparts by 65 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match one-day series in Antigua. Till the point when India hadn’t lost a wicket in their innings, West Indies were already reeling at 108 for 7 in the 30th over of the chase, with the Delhi pacer having ripped through their middle order en route his maiden List A fifer and registering his best figures (5 for 46)

Chasing 256, the hosts lost the wicket of John Campbell early in the chase. Raymon Reifer helped them fight back with a 105-ball 71, which included seven fours and three sixes. The innings was eventually steadied in the company of Romario Shepherd as the duo counter-attacked with a 69-run stand for the eighth wicket before Reifer was run out by Axar Patel. The last two followed soon after as West Indies folded for 190.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies A vs India A will take place at 6:30 PM IST!

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan remains the safer option although his form hasn’t been too good. The Mumbai Indians’ keeper was able to get some runs in the previous game and would be eager to finish well on Tuesday.

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill should be picked for this game with all of them expected to score some runs. Along with them, the flair of John Campbell is also a decent pick in your fantasy team.

Allrounders: You can pick one from Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, and Raymon Reifer in your fantasy XI. Also, either from Krunal Pandya or Axar Patel can be picked in the side depending on who makes the cut for this all-important game.

Bowlers: The in-form duo of Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini are a must-have’s in your fantasy team while the likes of Romario Shephard and Khaleel Ahmed are also ones to watch out for.

My Dream XI Team

Ishan Kishan, Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill (C), Sunil Ambris, Jonathan Carter, Krunal Pandya, Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini (VC), and Khaleel Ahmed.

Probable Playing XIs —

West Indies A: Sunil Ambris, John Campbell, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase (C), Raymon Reifer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Keemo Paul, Akeem Jordan.Bench – Kjorn Ottley, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd, Devon Thomas.

India A: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey (C), Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan (WK), Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed.Bench – Navdeep Saini, Avesh Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar

SQUADS —

India A (From): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey (C), Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Anmolpreet Singh

West Indies A (From): John Campbell, Sunil Ambris, Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase (C), Jonathan Carter, Rovman Powell, Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Romario Shepherd, Khary Pierre, Akeem Jordan, Kjorn Ottley, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Devon Thomas

