DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team West Indies A vs India A 4th Unofficial ODI – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s ODI Match WI-A vs IND-A: India A led by Manish Pandey is having a dream run in the Caribbean and would be eyeing a whitewash. India A has won all the three matches played thus far and convincingly. Shubman Gill has looked in great touch and the selectors would be keeping an eye on him. He along with a few others have a golden opportunity to impress the selectors and make a strong case for themselves for the senior Indian team.

Skipper Manish has also been stroking the ball brilliantly as he also has a ton in the tour.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies A vs India A will take place at 6:30 PM IST!

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan remains the safer option although his form hasn’t been too good. The Mumbai Indians’ keeper was able to get some runs in the previous game and would be eager to finish well on Tuesday.

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill should be picked for this game with all of them expected to score some runs. Along with them, the flair of John Campbell is also a decent pick in your fantasy team.

Allrounders: You can pick one from Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, and Raymon Reifer in your fantasy XI. Also, either from Krunal Pandya or Axar Patel can be picked in the side depending on who makes the cut for this all-important game.

Bowlers: The in-form duo of Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini are a must-have’s in your fantasy team while the likes of Romario Shephard and Khaleel Ahmed are also ones to watch out for.

My Dream XI Team

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Manish Pandey (C), Hanuma Vihari, Sunil Ambris, Shreyas Iyer

All-Rounders – Raymon Reifer, Krunal Pandya (VC), Rahkeem Cornwall

Bowlers – Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Keemo Paul

Probable Playing XIs —

West Indies A: Sunil Ambris, John Campbell, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase (C), Raymon Reifer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Keemo Paul, Akeem Jordan.Bench – Kjorn Ottley, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd, Devon Thomas.

India A: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey (C), Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan (WK), Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed.Bench – Navdeep Saini, Avesh Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar

SQUADS —

India A (From): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey (C), Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Anmolpreet Singh

West Indies A (From): John Campbell, Sunil Ambris, Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase (C), Jonathan Carter, Rovman Powell, Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Romario Shepherd, Khary Pierre, Akeem Jordan, Kjorn Ottley, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Devon Thomas

