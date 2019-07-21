Dream11 Prediction – West Indies A vs India A

WI A vs IND A Dream11 Team, 5th ODI: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for West Indies A v India A match today, July 21: West Indies A managed to finally register their first win of the five-match unofficial ODI series on Friday as they defeated India A by five runs. The two teams will now face lock horns in the fifth and final ODI on July 21 with India holding an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.

Eyes would be on Manish Pandey and Shubman Gill as they stand a chance to get picked for the tour of West Indies with the senior team. BCCI would be announcing the squad today.

WI-A vs IND-A My Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Ishan Kishan (WK), Manish Pandey (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Ambris, Raymon Reifer, Krunal Pandya(VC), Rahkeem Cornwall, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Keemo Paul.

WI-A vs IND-A Probable Playing 11

Team West Indies A (Playing XI): John Campbell, Sunil Ambris, Raymon Reifer, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase (C), Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wk), Romario Shepherd, Rahkeem Cornwall, Keemo Paul, Akeem Jordan.

Team India A (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Anmolpreet Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey (C), Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar, Avesh Khan.

SQUADS —

India A (From): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey (C), Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Anmolpreet Singh

West Indies A (From): John Campbell, Sunil Ambris, Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase (C), Jonathan Carter, Rovman Powell, Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Romario Shepherd, Khary Pierre, Akeem Jordan, Kjorn Ottley, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Devon Thomas

