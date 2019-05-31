DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team WI vs PAK World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match West Indies vs Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham: In what is set to be a mouth-watering clash, Pakistan and West Indies, two of the most unpredictable sides of the World Cup, are all set to open their campaign when they meet at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday.

Pakistan did not have the desired preparation to their World Cup campaign as they were lost their previous ten One Day Internationals (ODI) as well as their first warm-up match against Afghanistan. Their second warm-up match against Bangladesh was washed out by rain.

West Indies, on the other hand, have been in good form in recent times. They held tournament favourites England to a stalemate at home earlier this year. They also boast of having the big power hitters like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Shai Hope in their batting line-up which can explode against any opposition and make a mockery of their bowling attack.

It will be an absolute entertainer when these two sides meet in a much-anticipated clash on May 31.

Match details:

West Indies vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 2

Time: 31st May 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Broadcast: Star Sports Network. (All you need to know)

Streaming: Hotstar.



My Dream11 Team:

Wicket-Keepers – Shai Hope (C)

Batsmen – Babar Azam (VC), Imam-ul-Haq, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer

All-Rounders – Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Andre Russell

Bowlers – Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Sheldon Cottrell.

Probable XI for West Indies vs Pakistan:

Pakistan Possible XI: Imam, Zaman, Azam, Hafeez, Malik, Sarfaraz (C&WK), Wasim, Shadab, Hasan, Wahab and Aamir/Shaheen

West Indies Possible XI: Lewis, Gayle, Hope(WK), Bravo, Hetmyer, Holder(C), Russell, Nurse, Roach, Cottrell and Brathwaithe/Thomas.

West Indies vs Pakistan match squads in ICC World Cup 2019:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Fabian Allen, Nicholas Pooran.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Sohail.

