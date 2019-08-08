Dream11

Team West Indies vs India 1st ODI – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match IND vs WI at Providence Stadium, Guyana: After whitewashing the West Indies in the T20 series, India would be hoping to extend their joyous run in the Caribbeans to the ODI series. Over the years the Windies team have had their performances downgraded in 50-overs cricket and the same was evident in the recently-concluded ICC World Cup in England.

However, the middle-order woe in Indian batting line-up looked far from solved and the team would be fancying their chance to experiment the problem further and find a solution. The onus is on the likes of Rishabh Pant and Manish Pandey to rise up to the occasion and cement their spot in positions which need constant names.

West Indies vs India 1st ODI Match Details

TOSS – The toss between West Indies and India will take place at 6.30 PM!

Time: 7.00 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant is back in the runs and will any day be the better choice over his Windies counterpart. Also, his keeping skill was never in doubt and down the years he is going to be the mainstay behind the stumps.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be the automatic selections for this fantasy team which can also have Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran as the other batsmen.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja and Carlos Brathwaite look the ideal contenders for this role. Jadeja has seen the face of runs off late and is in good touch with the balls. Brathwaite has always been a handy bowler and a thorough power-hitter with the bat.

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Oshane Thomas should be the new ball-bowlers, as it will bring variations from two ends. One with his raw-pace and the other with his movements will keep the batsmen guessing. The other bowlers can be Kuldeep Yadav and Sheldon Cotrell.

My Dream XI Team

Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli (C), Nicholas Pooran, Carlos Brathwaite, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Oshane Thomas, Kuldeep Yadav and Sheldon Cotrell.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Probable Playing XIs —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, John Campbell.

