Dream11 Team West Indies vs India 2nd ODI – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match IND vs WI at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad: After an abandoned first ODI, the only thing both the team would hope for is an uninterrupted cricket match. Having won the T20I series, India would look to continue their winning streak in the one-day series as well. Virat Kohli & Co. should feel extremely positive given their recent performances in the format.

However, the middle-order still remains a concern and the team should look to get done with their experiments and find the right solution to it. Players like Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey should rise up to the occasion and shoulder the responsibilities in the middle now. For the West Indies, the ODI series will be all about reviving their lost glory. Their performance in this form of cricket has degraded year after year which was evident in the recently-concluded ICC World Cup 2019.

West Indies vs India 2nd ODI Match Details

TOSS – The toss between West Indies and India will take place at 6.30 PM!

Time: 7.00 PM IST.

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

West Indies vs India Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant is back in the runs and will any day be the better choice over his Windies counterpart. Also, his keeping skill was never in doubt and down the years he is going to be the mainstay behind the stumps.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be the automatic selections for this fantasy team which can also have Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran as the other batsmen.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja and Carlos Brathwaite look the ideal contenders for this role. Jadeja has seen the face of runs off late and is in good touch with the balls. Brathwaite has always been a handy bowler and a thorough power-hitter with the bat.

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Oshane Thomas should be the new ball-bowlers, as it will bring variations from two ends. One with his raw-pace and the other with his movements will keep the batsmen guessing. The other bowlers can be Kuldeep Yadav and Sheldon Cotrell.

My Dream XI Team

Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli (C), Nicholas Pooran, Carlos Brathwaite, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Oshane Thomas, Kuldeep Yadav and Sheldon Cotrell.

West Indies vs India 2nd ODI Probable Playing XIs —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, John Campbell.

