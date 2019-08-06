Dream11

Team West Indies vs India 3rd T20I – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match IND vs WI at Providence Stadium, Guyana: India have already won the series and skipper Virat Kohli hinted that he might bring in some of the benched players into the playing eleven. Given how the likes of Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar have performed in this series, trying another bunch of youngsters seems a well and fair idea. Thus Rahul Chahar and Deepak Chahar can be expected to don the blue on Tuesday.

For West Indies, it would all be about restoring the lost pride. After the two matches were played in Florida, USA, they will be finally playing on their home soil and would hope to withdraw maximum support from the home condition.

Indies vs India 3rd T20I Match Details

TOSS – The toss between West Indies and India will take place at 7.30 PM!

Time: 8.00 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Given the dismal outings of Rishabh Pant in the two matches, Nicholas Pooran should get the glove-worker’s job. Apart from being a handy keeper, his ability to hit the ball with ease should be enough to earn him the place.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should be the automatic selections in the team which should also have Rovman Powell and Shikhar Dhawan.

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Carlos Brathwaite can be taken over as the all-rounders for the team.

Bowlers: Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell were exceptional with their line and length the other day. They can be joined by Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini to complete the bowling unit of the team.

My Dream XI Team

Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell.

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (C), John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Mohammed, and Oshane Thomas.

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.

