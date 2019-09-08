DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team West Indies Women vs Australia Women One Day International Series 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s 2nd ODI WI-W vs AU-W at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua: Australia Women had a great start to their tour of West Indies after they registered their biggest ever ODI win against West Indies Women. Powered by Alyssa Healy’s 121 and Meg Lanning’s 121, the visitors posted a mammoth total of 308/4.

Australia scripted a series of records with their batting. The total of 308 was the first-ever 300+ score in ODI in Women’s cricket in the West Indies. Also, Healey’s 122 was the highest ever personal score by a visiting women player in the Caribbeans.

On what looked like a commendable batting track when the Australians batted, the touring bowlers dismantled the batting unit of the home team. Except for skipper Stafanie Taylor, who scored an unbeaten 70, no other batswomen could stand up against the onslaught of the Australian bowlers. Other than the captain, Chinelle Henry’s 14 was the only double-digit score.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies Women and Australia Women will take place at 6:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Alyssa Healey.

Batswomen: Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Natasha McLean, Stacy Ann King.

All-rounders: Stafanie Taylor, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry.

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Chinelle Henry, Georgia Wareham.

My Dream11 Team

Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Natasha McLean, Stacy Ann King, Alyssa Healey (WK), Stafanie Taylor, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Chinelle Henry, Georgia Wareham.

WI-W vs AU-W Probable Playing XIs —

West Indies Women: Stacy Ann King, Natasha McLean, Stafanie Taylor (C), Kyshona Knight, Reniece Boyce (WK), Chinelle Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Afy Fletcher, Sheneta Grimmond, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack/Anisa Mohammed.

Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (WK), Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck/Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt.

SQUADS —

West Indies Women: Stacy Ann King, Natasha McLean, Stafanie Taylor (C), Kyshona Knight, Reniece Boyce (WK), Chinelle Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Afy Fletcher, Sheneta Grimmond, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack/Anisa Mohammed, Kycia Knight, Karishma Ramharack/Anisa Mohammed.

Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (WK), Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck/Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck/Delissa Kimmince, Heather Graham, Erin Burns.

