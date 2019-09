DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team West Indies Women vs Australia Women Twenty-20 International Series 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s 1st T20I WI-W vs AU-W at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados: After suffering a humiliating whitewash against Australia Women in the ODI series, the West Indies Women would hope to stage a turnaround when they play the first Twenty-20 International (T20I) of the three-match series.

The women from Australia, on the other hand, should be riding high on confidence and must be determined to extend their winning run to the T20I series as well. Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning were in terrific form throughout the ODI outings with the former wreaking majorly for the visitors.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies Women and Australia Women will take place at 4 AM (IST).

Time: 4:30 AM IST.

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Alyssa Healey.

Batswomen: Rachel Haynes, Natasha McLean, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Sheneta Grimmond.

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Stafanie Taylor.

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fetcher.

My Dream11 Team

Rachel Haynes, Natasha McLean, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Sheneta Grimmondm, Alyssa Healey (WK), Ellyse Perry, Stafanie Taylor (WK), Megan Schutt, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fetcher.

WI-W vs AU-W Probable Playing XIs —

West Indies Women: Stacy Ann King, Natasha McLean, Stafanie Taylor (C), Kyshona Knight, Reniece Boyce (WK), Chinelle Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Afy Fletcher, Sheneta Grimmond, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack/Anisa Mohammed.

Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (WK), Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Tayla Vlaeminck, Megan Schutt.

SQUADS —

West Indies Women: Sheneta Grimmond, Kyshona Knight, Britney Cooper, Stafanie Taylor (C), Chinelle Henry, Stacy-Ann King, Anisa Mohammed, Reniece Boyce, Natasha McLean (WK), Kycia Knight, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi.

Australia Women: Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Delissa Kimmince, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Alyssa Healy (WK), Beth Mooney, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

