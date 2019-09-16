DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team West Indies Women vs Australia Women Twenty-20 International Series 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s 2nd T20I WI-W vs AU-W at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados: After whitewashing the ODI series against West Indies Women, Australia Women continued with their dominance in the first Twenty-20 International of three-match-series as well. They won the first match but the result was not as comprehensive as the ones of ODI series. The Australians had started their tour with two wins in as many 50-overs matches by a whopping margin of above 150 runs after scoring 300= in both the games. The last match saw the Meg Lanning-led side chase down 180 with more than 100 balls to spare.

The first T20I saw the home team batting first and posting a paltry total of 106/8 in their quota of 20 overs. The West Indian bowlers, however, produced a much-improved performance after getting hammered all throughout the ODI series. They finally got Alyssa Healey out before she made her half-century. But the total put by their batting counterparts was too little to defend as Lanning’s run-a-ball 54 made sure the tourists reach the winning target in the 19th over.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies Women and Australia Women will take place at 4 AM (IST).

Time: 4:30 AM IST.

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Alyssa Healey.

Batswomen: Rachel Haynes, Natasha McLean, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Sheneta Grimmond.

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Stafanie Taylor.

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fetcher.

My Dream11 Team

Rachel Haynes, Natasha McLean, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Sheneta Grimmondm, Alyssa Healey (WK), Ellyse Perry, Stafanie Taylor (WK), Megan Schutt, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fetcher.

WI-W vs AU-W Probable Playing XIs —

West Indies Women: Stacy Ann King, Natasha McLean, Stafanie Taylor (C), Kyshona Knight, Reniece Boyce (WK), Chinelle Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Afy Fletcher, Sheneta Grimmond, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack/Anisa Mohammed.

Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (WK), Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Tayla Vlaeminck, Megan Schutt.

SQUADS —

West Indies Women: Sheneta Grimmond, Kyshona Knight, Britney Cooper, Stafanie Taylor (C), Chinelle Henry, Stacy-Ann King, Anisa Mohammed, Reniece Boyce, Natasha McLean (WK), Kycia Knight, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi.

Australia Women: Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Delissa Kimmince, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Alyssa Healy (WK), Beth Mooney, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

