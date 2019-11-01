Dream11 Prediction

Team West Indies Women vs India Women 1st ODI Match 2019 – India Women Tour of West Indies Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s ODI Match 1 WI-W vs IN-W at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua 11 PM IST:

The Indian eves will play their first match of the West Indies tour on Friday at North Sound, Antigua. The team is having a dream run, having not lost a single series in the last 18 months. The Mithali Raj-led side would like to continue the winning momentum when they lock horns with the hosts.

On the other hand, the West Indies side has been going through their leanest patch. The Stephanie Taylor-led outfit was thrashed by Australia and England in the last two months. They would like o get back to winning ways against a formidable Indian side.

TOSS – The toss between India Women vs West Indies Women will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua

WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Taniya Bhatia

Batters – Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Mithali Raj (VC)

All-Rounders – Deepti Sharma (C), Stafanie Taylor, Sheneta Grimmond, Stacy-Ann King

Bowlers – Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Afy Fletcher

My Dream11 Team

Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Mithali Raj (VC), Deepti Sharma (C), Stafanie Taylor, Sheneta Grimmond, Stacy-Ann King, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Afy Fletcher

Probable Playing XIs —

West Indies Women: Stacy-Ann King, Natasha McLean, Britney Cooper, Stafanie Taylor (C), Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Sheneta Grimmond, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed.

India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht.

SQUADS —

West Indies Women: Stacy-Ann King, Natasha McLean, Britney Cooper, Stafanie Taylor (C), Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Sheneta Grimmond, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed, Shabika Gajnabi, Shawnisha Hector, Shemaine Campbelle.

India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Smriti Mandhana, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Sushma Verma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

