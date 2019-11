Dream11 Prediction

Team West Indies Women vs India Women 1st T20I 2019 – India Women Tour of West Indies Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s 1st T20I WI-W vs IN-W at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia 03:30 PM IST:

After a successful ODI series, the women in blue would like to continue the same winning momentum when they lock horns with their West Indian counterparts in the 1st T20I on Sunday at St Lucia. With not a lot of time left for the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup, preparations are in full swing for India Women as they gear up for a five-match T20I series against the West Indies Women.

TOSS – The toss between India Women vs West Indies Women will take place at 03.00 AM (IST).

Time: 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Shemaine Campbell

Batters – Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Kyshona Knight

All-Rounders – Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Stafanie Taylor (C), Hayley Matthews

Bowlers – Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Anisa Mohammed, Afy Fletcher

Probable Playing XIs —

West Indies Women: Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (C), Stacy-Ann King, Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Natasha McLean/Chedean Nation, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed.

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav.

SQUADS

West Indies Women: Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (C), Stacy-Ann King, Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Natasha McLean/Chedean Nation, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed, Natasha McLean/Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman.

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Mansi Joshi.

