Team West Indies Women vs India Women 2nd ODI Match 2019 – India Women Tour of West Indies Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s 2nd ODI WI-W vs IN-W at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua 11 PM IST: In a nail-biting encounter, hosts West Indies edged past India by one run to take 1-0 lead in the series opener on Friday. Captain Stefaine Taylor top-score with 94 to guide West Indies to 225/7. And then dismissed India’s final batter off the last delivery of the innings to bowl them out for 224.

TOSS – The toss between India Women vs West Indies Women will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua

My Dream11 Team

Stafanie Taylor (captain), Priya Punia (vice-captain), Natasha McLean, Jemimah Rodrigues, Chedean Nation, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Stacy-Ann King, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Anisa Mohammed.

Probable Playing XIs —

West Indies Women: Stacy-Ann King, Natasha McLean, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Stafanie Taylor (captain), Britney Cooper, Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Sheneta Grimmond, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shabika Gajnabi, Anisa Mohammed

India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht

SQUADS

West Indies Women: Stacy-Ann King, Natasha McLean, Britney Cooper, Stafanie Taylor (captain), Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Sheneta Grimmond, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed, Shabika Gajnabi, Shawnisha Hector, Shemaine Campbelle.

India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Smriti Mandhana, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Sushma Verma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

