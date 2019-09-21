Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team WAU vs VCT – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 1 Between St Lucia Zouks and Barbados Tridents, ODI Series 2019 at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth: Marsh One-Day Cup 2019 tournament will kick-off in a grand manner as Western Australia will host Victoria at the WACA Ground on Saturday. This game will feature a plethora of international stars on both sides. Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb and Glenn Maxwell will hog the limelight for Victoria. The home team will have the services of Cameron Bancroft, Shaun Marsh, D’Arcy Short and Marcus Stoinis in the batting department for this match. The Victorian team were the champions of the previous Australian domestic One-Day Cup. They defeated the Western Australia team at home during the semi-final on their way to the title.

TOSS – The toss between Western Australia vs Victoria will take place at 11 AM (IST)!

Time: 11.30 AM IST

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth.

My Dream11 Team

Peter Handscomb, Aaron Finch (C), Mackenzie Harvey, D’Arcy Short, Ashton Turner (vc), Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Chris Tremain.

WAU vs VCT Probable Playing XIs —

Victoria: Mackenzie Harvey, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Scott Boland, Chris Tremain, Jon Holland, Peter Handscomb, Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson, Travis Dean, Will Pucovski.

Western Australia: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Shaun Marsh, Josh Philippe, D’Arcy Short, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff.

SQUADS —

Western Australia: Cameron Bancroft (wk), D Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Cameron Green, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Josh Philippe.

Victoria: Aaron Finch, Matthew Short, Travis Dean, Peter Handscomb (wk/C), Glenn Maxwell, Nic Maddinson, Will Sutherland, Chris Tremain, Jon Holland, Jackson Coleman, Scott Boland, Andrew Fekete, Sam Harper, Will Pucovski, Mackenzie Harvey.

