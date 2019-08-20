Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Team Western Storm vs Southern Vipers KIA Super League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s-T20-Match-15-WS vs SV at County Ground in Bristol: This is the much-awaited battle when No 1 and table-toppers take on No 2 placed side Southern Vipers. Both the sides have big names like Smriti Mancdhana, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont. While the Storm is yet to lose a match, the Vipers would like to stun them.

TOSS – The toss between Western Storm vs Southern Vipers will take place at 6.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: County Ground in Bristol

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Priest

Batsmen – Smriti Mandhana (C), Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt (VC), Maia Bouchier

All-Rounders – Stafanie Taylor

Bowlers – Freya Davies, Anya Shrubsole, Tash Farrant, Lauren Bell

My Dream XI Team

Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Priest, Smriti Mandhana (C), Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt (VC), Maia Bouchier, Stafanie Taylor, Freya Davies, Anya Shrubsole, Tash Farrant, Lauren Bell

Probable Playing XIs —

Western Storm: Smriti Mandhana, Rachel Priest, Heather Knight (C), Fran Wilson, Deepti Sharma, Sonia Odedra, Sophie Luff, Naomi Dattani, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Griffiths, Freya Davies/Claire Nicholas.

Southern Vipers: Danielle Wyatt, Suzie Bates, Tammy Beaumont (C & WK), Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Marie Kelly/Thea Brookes, Paige Scholfield, Fi Morris, Amanda Wellington, Tash Farrant, Lauren Bell.

SQUADS —

Western Storm (From): Rachel Priest (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Heather Knight (C), Fran Wilson, Sophie Luff, Freya Davies, Deepti Sharma, Danielle Gibson, Claire Nicholas, Naomi Dattani, Alex Griffiths, Anya Shrubsole, Ellie Mitchell, Amara Carr, Sonia Odedra, Natasha Wraith

Southern Vipers: Danielle Wyatt, Suzie Bates, Tammy Beaumont (C & WK), Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Marie Kelly/Thea Brookes, Paige Scholfield, Fi Morris, Amanda Wellington, Tash Farrant, Lauren Bell, Charlie Dean, Marie Kelly/Thea Brookes, Issy Wong, Carla Rudd

