Team Western Storm vs Yorkshire Diamonds KIA Women’s Super League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Women’s Super League T20 2019 Match 29 WS vs YD at Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton: The Storms are on a roll and there looks to be no stopping that. No doubt, they look like the strongest team on paper with big names like Alyssa Healy, Heather Knight and Smriti Mandhana in the ranks. The County Ground in Taunton will host Western Storm for the last time. They have won all the eight KSL matches here and would hope to finish on high with another win. The Diamonds have not had a good season as they managed to win merely four of their nine matches. Katherine Brint’s absence was felt as they looked like they were a bowler and a batter short.

Western Storm vs Yorkshire Diamonds Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Western Storm vs Yorkshire Diamonds will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

WS vs YD Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Rachel Priest (VC), Alyssa Healy

Batters – Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Hollie Armitage, Heather Knight

All-Rounders – Deepti Sharma

Bowlers – Freya Davies, Claire Nicholas, Alice Davidson-Richards, Katie Levick

My Dream11 Team

Rachel Priest (VC), Alyssa Healy, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Hollie Armitage, Heather Knight, Deepti Sharma, Freya Davies, Claire Nicholas, Alice Davidson-Richards, Katie Levick

WS vs YD Probable Playing XIs–

Western Storm: Smriti Mandhana, Rachel Priest, Heather Knight (C), Fran Wilson, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Luff, Naomi Dattani, Anya Shrubsole, Sonia Odedra, Freya Davies, Claire Nicholas.

Yorkshire Diamonds: Lauren Winfield (C), Alyssa Healy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Hollie Armitage, Bess Heath, Cordelia Griffith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Leigh Kasperek, Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Katie Levick.

SQUADS–

Western Storm: Smriti Mandhana, Rachel Priest, Heather Knight (C), Fran Wilson, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Luff, Naomi Dattani, Anya Shrubsole, Sonia Odedra, Freya Davies, Claire Nicholas, Ellie Mitchell, Alex Griffiths, Dani Gibson.

Yorkshire Diamonds: Lauren Winfield (C), Alyssa Healy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Hollie Armitage, Bess Heath, Cordelia Griffith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Leigh Kasperek, Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Katie George, Helen Fenby, Georgia Davis.

