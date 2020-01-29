Dream11 Team Tips and Tricks

WHU vs LIV Premier League 2019-20 Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Football Today’s Match West Ham United vs Liverpool FC at London Stadium 1:15 AM IST January 30:

West Ham United vs Liverpool FC Match Details

Date: January 30, 2020 (India)

Time: 1:15 AM IST

Venue: London Stadium

WHU vs LIV My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- D Randolph

Defenders- T Alexander Arnold (VC), V v Dijk, J Gomez, A Robertson, A Cresswell

Midfielders-Fabinho, D Rice, M Noble.

Forwards- R Firmino, M Salah (C)

Dream11 Probable Playing XI

WHU (Expected Playing 11)- Randolph; Ogbonna, Balbuena, Diop; Creswell, Fornals, Noble, Rice, Zabaleta; Antonio, Haller

LIV (Expected Playing 11)- Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, V Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Chamberlain

