Dream11 Prediction

Team West Indies Women vs India Women 4th T20I 2019 – India Women Tour of West Indies Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s 4th T20I WI-W vs IN-W at Providence Stadium in Guyana 11:00 PM IST:

The fourth T20I between India Women and West Indies Women is scheduled on Sunday with the tourists eyeing a clean sweep in Guyana. The script for the previous two games has been similar with India restricting the run-scoring and chasing it in a canter courtesy of their formidable top order.

TOSS – The toss between India Women vs West Indies Women will take place at 10:30 PM IST on November 17.

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium in Guyana

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Shemaine Campbelle

Batsmen – Chedean Nation, Shafali Verma (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-Rounders – Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Deepti Sharma (captain)

Bowlers – Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman

Probable Playing XIs:

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Natasha McLean, Shemaine Campbelle (wicketkeeper), Chedean Nation, Kyshona Knight, Stacy-Ann King, Chinelle Henry, Sheneta Grimmond, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed (captain), Shakera Selman

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav

SQUADS:

West Indies Women: Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (C), Stacy-Ann King, Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Natasha McLean/Chedean Nation, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed, Natasha McLean/Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman.

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Mansi Joshi.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IN-W Dream11 Team/ WI-W Dream11 Team/ India Women Dream11 Team/ West Indies Women Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.