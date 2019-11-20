Dream11 Prediction

Team West Indies Women vs India Women 5th T20I 2019 – India Women Tour of West Indies Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s 5th T20I WI-W vs IN-W at Providence Stadium in Guyana 03:30 AM IST: The fifth and final T20I between India Women and West Indies Women is scheduled for Tuesday (Wednesday in India) with the tourists eyeing a series clean sweep in Guyana. India have won all the four matches so far. However, the hosts came close to pulling one back in the fourth match but India edged past by five runs to maintain their unbeaten run.

TOSS – The toss between India Women vs West Indies Women will take place at 3:00 AM IST on November 21.

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium in Guyana

My Dream11 Team

Shafali Verma (captain), Deepti Sharma (vice-captain), Shemaine Campbelle, Stacy Ann-King, Natasha McLean, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Hayley Matthews, Afy Fletcher, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav

SQUADS

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Natasha McLean, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Sheneta Grimmond, Stacy-Ann King, Shabika Gajnabi, Anisa Mohammed (captain), Kyshona Knight, Afy Fletcher, Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Alleyne

India Women: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy

