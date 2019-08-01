Dream11 Team Winnipeg hawks vs Brampton Wolves Global T20 Canada 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match WH vs BRW at CAA Centre Brampton, Ontario: Match after match, Brampton Wolves has been creating absolute carnage and their net run-rate of +4.563 is a testimony to their dominating form in this edition of Global T20 Canada. They thrashed Montreal Tigers by 10 wickets as they chased down the target of 102 runs in six overs. Following, they handed Edmonton Royal a defeat of 27 runs.

After getting beaten in their first match, Winnipeg Hawks made a strong comeback and won two games on the trot. In their first game, Montreal Tigers got better of them, however, Hawks revived their fate and embarrassed last season’s champion Vancouver Knights. The victory acted as a morale booster as they rallied on to win their next game against the Yuvraj Singh-led Toronto Nationals.

TOSS – The toss between Winnipeg Hawks vs Brampton Wolves will take place at 9.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 10 PM IST.

Venue: CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Lendl Simmons.

Batsmen: Chris Lynn, George Munsey, Sunny Sohal, Shaiman Anwar.

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, JP Duminy, Shahid Afridi.

Bowlers: Mohammad Irfan, Wahab Riaz, Ish Sodhi.

My Dream XI Team

Lendl Simmons (WK), Chris Lynn (C), George Munsey, Sunny Sohal, Shaiman Anwar, Dwayne Bravo, JP Duminy, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Irfan, Wahab Riaz, Ish Sodhi.

Probable Playing XIs —

Winnipeg Hawks: Chris Lynn, Shaiman Anwar, Sunny Sohal, JP Duminy, Dwayne Bravo, Hamza Tariq (wk), Rayad Emrit (c), Varun Sehdev, Umair Ghani, Kaleem Sana, Mohammad Irfan.

Brampton Wolves: Lendl Simmons (wk), George Munsey, Colin Munro (c), Nitish Kumar, Shahid Afridi, Rohan Mustafa/Sompal Kami, Wahab Riaz, Nawab Singh, Zahoor Khan, Cecil Pervez, Ish Sodhi.

SQUADS —

Winnipeg Hawks: Dwayne Smith, Umar Akmal, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwayne Bravo, Shaiman Anwar, Hamza Tariq (wk), Sunny Sohal, Rayad Emrit (C), Paul van Meekeren, Kaleem Sana, Umair Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Rameez Shahzad, Varun Sehdev, Umar Ghani, Romesh Eranga.

Brampton Wolves: Lendl Simmons (wk), George Munsey, Colin Munro (c), Nitish Kumar, Shahid Afridi, Rohan Mustafa/Sompal Kami, Wahab Riaz, Nawab Singh, Zahoor Khan, Cecil Pervez, Ish Sodhi, Andre Fletcher, Babar Hayat, Abraash Khan, Arman Kapoor, Darren Sammy, Faisal Jamkhandi, Sompal Kami/Rohan Mustafa.

